Sunday Talk: Branstad on China Trade Obstacles

Former Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific Region Joel Haggard looked back on two years of the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement.

Branstad explains the obstacles that will make it difficult to reach a Phase Two trade agreement with China.

Haggard talked about the purchase targets outlined in Phase One and why U.S. producers should not be overly concerned that these targets were not reached. With improved market access, private entities in China made strong increases in their purchases of U.S. agricultural goods according to their needs, which Haggard sees as the preferred path to increased trade.