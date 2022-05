Severe Weather May be in the Immediate Future

After a long cool spell, temperatures across north Iowa have warmed up, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Meteorologist Alexis Jimenez at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says with the clashing of cold and warm air masses, there’s an increased risk for rough weather.

While parts of Iowa barely made it into the 60s this week, high temperatures may bound into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the rest of the weekend and Monday.