Winnebago Industries, Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on May 18, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on June 29, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2022.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 32 quarters.