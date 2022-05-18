Grassley, Ernst, Feenstra Recognize Ames Laboratory for 75 Years of Service to the DOE

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) led a Senate resolution, joined by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) congratulating Ames Laboratory for 75 years of outstanding service to the Department of Energy (DOE). The resolution, which passed unanimously in the Senate, celebrates the establishment of the lab by the United States Atomic Energy Commission on May 17, 1947, as a National Laboratory. Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) introduced a House companion resolution, joined by other members of the Iowa delegation.

“Ames Laboratory has been an innovative addition to Iowa State University’s campus over the last 75 years. The lab has made scientific and technological discoveries that have pushed our nation forward throughout history. I’m proud to have such a prestigious laboratory located in the heart of Iowa,” Grassley said.

“For 75 years, Ames Laboratory has made indispensable and historic contributions to our nation and the entire scientific community and has played a consequential role in America’s defense and leadership in the world. As an Iowa State alumna, I’m extraordinarily proud of the innovative work of this important institution and am so pleased to join my colleagues in giving it the recognition it deserves on this anniversary,” Ernst said.

“As the only Department of Energy lab on a college campus in the United States, the Ames Lab has been instrumental in securing our energy needs, bolstering our economy, and strengthening our national security the last 75 years. From diversifying critical materials production to developing the world-renowned Ames Process, the Ames Lab has cemented itself as one of the top research and innovation hubs in the country. I am proud of the great things our students and scholars have achieved at Iowa State and look forward to their important, groundbreaking work in the years ahead,” Rep. Feenstra said.

Ames Laboratory originated as the Ames Project at Iowa State College and contributed valuable scientific and production assistance to the Manhattan Project during World War II. Since then, Ames Laboratory has contributed to a wide range of innovative technologies for 75 years.

The laboratory is home to the Materials Preparation Center, a globally recognized research facility, and the Critical Materials Institute, an Energy Innovation Hub. Housed on Iowa State University’s campus, Ames Laboratory focuses on the mentorship of tomorrow’s scientific leaders and has helped mentor over 3200 graduate students.