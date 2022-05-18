Forest City baseball team falls to Newman Catholic in baseball opener

The Forest City baseball team lost the lead early and couldn’t recover in a 16-2 loss to Newman Catholic Tuesday night. The Knights opened the scoring on two errors in the second inning and added six more in the third to open an 8-0 lead.

Matthew Henrich’s got the win for Newman as the starting pitcher – his first start of the season. He pitched three complete innings allowing no runs on just four hits while walking two and striking out six.

Forest City got their only runs of the game in the fifth inning. Omar Baez started the inning with a walk, followed by a Kellen Moore single and a Ryland Lichtsinn walk – the Indians loaded the bases. Freshman Corey Thoreson got his first career RBI when he grounded out to the shortstop, scoring Baez. Senior Carter Bruckhoff came up and singled to drive in another run to make it 9-2. Following another walk to Ryan Bailey, the Indians were doubled off to end the inning and leave two runners on base.

The Indians couldn’t get anything else going in the loss, and the Knights added seven more runs in the 7th to extend their lead and win by a final score of 16-2.

Moore started the season in midseason form, collecting three hits in three at-bats. Connor Sopko made his first start for the Indians and was charged with the loss pitching the first two innings.