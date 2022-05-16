May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

The warmer weather means a lot more motorcycles will be out on the road across Iowa. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa is taking the opportunity to remind drivers and motorcycle riders to share the road and look out for one another.

“Motorcycle riders are out in the open and are harder to see.” Dave Duffy, the State Coordinator for A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa, says, “Drivers and riders should take extra precautions by keeping their distance, watching their speed, and always looking twice.”

During the month of May, A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa will be running promotional campaigns across social media, digital platforms, and radio, encouraging all drivers to Share the Road and always look twice when they are behind the wheel. These tips are encouraged year-round; however, with the weather warming up across the Midwest and more and more bikers on the road, it is exceptionally important this time of year.

A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa offers these best safety practices for drivers and motorcycle riders:

Drivers:

• Check your mirrors and blind spots. Make sure your vehicle’s rear and side-view mirrors are adjusted properly.

• Use your signal when changing lanes. If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, make sure the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

• Slow down behind motorcycles and keep your distance.

• Never share a lane with a motorcycle.

• Always look twice at intersections and allow enough space for a motorcycle to clear the roadway before turning.

Motorcyclists:

• Wear protective clothing such as bright clothing, leathers, denim, boots, eye protection, and a helmet.

• Use your turn signal at every lane change or turn.

• Turn lights on even during the day.

• Keep your distance.

• Ensure you have the most up-to-date weather data to prepare yourself for all weather conditions.

• On longer rides, plan for frequent stops to stay hydrated.

A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa encourages all motorcycle riders, new and experienced, to enroll in the 5 Rider Education courses offered through A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa and with training sites throughout Iowa.

A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa also offers a program designed for soon-to-be and seasoned drivers called Share the Road. This is a training where instructors from A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa visit driver’s education classrooms throughout the state. This training is intended to reduce accidents between drivers and motorcyclists by seeing, respecting, and understanding a motorcyclist’s needs and rights on the highway.