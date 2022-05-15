Worth Board to Declare Essential Service Status for EMS

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to declare Emergency Medical Services as an essential service in Worth County. Area counties are considering the same measure in order to further financial and employment security with paramedics and ambulance workers. The board will consider Resolution 2022.05.16 which declares the essential service status.

The board will also hear from Worth County Secondary Roads Engineer Richard Blumm who will discuss secondary road maintenance and projects. He will be followed by drainage discussion including claims and a potential future project involving a clean out of Drainage District 72.

The board will also hear from Alan Reese who will discuss the Wind-pro-ordinance and due process on the issue.