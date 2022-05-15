Hancock Board to Review Roads and Landfills

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am to consider a resolution to amend the current fiscal year budget. This will be the second amendment considered for this action this year.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will cover the status of county roads and the current projects that are underway to resurface and repair them. He will also field any potential new work that may need to get done.

The board has been considering a possible new agreement with the Landfill of North Iowa. Now they are allowing the public to voice their opinion on joining the landfill. To do that, the board will need to hold a public hearing on installment payments for joining the landfill. The board will set the date and time for that hearing on Monday.