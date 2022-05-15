Iowa 17 near Renwick to Close Monday, May 16 for Bridge Replacement Project

A project to replace the bridge over Prairie Creek on Iowa 17, 0.9 miles north of Wright County Road C-26, requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning on Monday, May 16, until October 20, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by using Wright County roads C-26, P-66, C-20, and Iowa 17.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.