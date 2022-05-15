Wright County Board to Review Roads and Drainage Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. Among the issues to be discussed and acted on are the permit applications for firework displays on Memorial Day.

Wright County Assistant to the County Engineer Jeremy Abbas will give a hiring update and discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will outline resurfacing projects, grading, and repair work that is being done or planned.

Abbas is also the Planning and Zoning director for the county, and he will give an update about an ordinance and future land use map. During the discussion, he will show how the map relates to the comprehensive plan for planning and zoning of the county.

The supervisors will review and act on joint drainage assessments with Hancock and Franklin County. They will also look at plans for spraying drainage districts that are available to be controlled.