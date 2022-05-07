Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Waters are Warmer

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Lake level is low. Water temperature is around 52 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: As water temperatures warm, look for crappie fishing to pick up along shore near woody structure. Use small jigs and minnows.

Black Hawk Lake

The dredge is working in the east basin of the lake. The floating and submerged portions of pipe is marked with buoys. Dredge barges are marked with buoys; boaters should use caution and stay away from the equipment and pipe. Water levels are about 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Water clarity is about 10 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 12-inches. Use small live minnows and marabou jigs fished from shore in Town Bay. Areas along the stone Pier floating T dock, the fish house and along Ice House Point are the most popular spots. Walleye – Slow: As water temperatures warm and fish move into shore and start feeding more aggressively, use twisters, jigs tipped with medium-sized minnows or shallow diving crankbaits from shore.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water temperatures remain cooler than normal. Within the next week or two, look for crappie and bass action along shore in 5-10 feet of water near submerged woody structure.

North Twin Lake

Courtesy dock is in on the south ramp. With low water levels, boaters should use caution when launching boats. Black Crappie – Slow: Fishing action has been slow with the cooler water temperatures. Expect a better panfish bite from shore as water temperatures warm up. Use small jigs and minnows from shore and along the docks.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Shore fishing has been fair to slow with the recent cool and rainy weather. All walleye between 19 and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small live minnows and small jigs along shore docks and lifts. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or liver fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Walleye have been picked up from shore using a lead head with a twister tail. Also try a jig with a crawler or tipped with a minnow. Shallow diving crankbaits can also work well from shore. Evenings may be most productive.

Water temperatures are in the low 50s in most areas lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The lake is 3.9 inches above crest. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or crawlers on the wind-swept shore and spots where water is flowing into the lake. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and jigs in the rock reefs and wind-swept points. Wader angler are catching fish on the east shore and around the island. Best bite is after sunset. White Bass – Slow. Yellow Bass – Slow.

Crystal Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lake Cornelia

Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the wind-swept shore with cut bait or crawlers. Yellow Bass – Slow.

Winnebago River

River levels are dropping. Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig and minnow in the current breaks below a dam.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake temperature is in the low 50s. The water level is 2 inches over crest. The walleye season opens May 7. There has been a fairly good crappie bite recently. Anglers using electronics have been fairly successful finding schools of fish. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is in the high 40s. The lake is 20 inches below crest making launching boats more difficult. Courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season opens May 7. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-40s. The water level is 2 inches over crest. The walleye season opens May 7. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Walleye weekend is May 7-8 in the Iowa Great Lakes. The walleye season opens back up May 7th for Spirit Lake, East Okoboji and West Okoboji. Most courtesy docks are in place. Area water temperatures are lower with the recent cold weather. The Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery currently has walleye and muskellunge eggs in the hatchery. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are slowly stabilizing after recent showers. Fish eddies and current breaks. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a hook loaded with a crawler or chub. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow vegetated areas out of current. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies below the dams; use a hook tipped with a ringworm, twister tail or nightcrawler. Walleye – Fair: Try worms or minnows under a slip bobber with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

Fourth season turkey hunting is open until May 14. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors to prevent misidentification by hunters. The 2022 Trout Stream Stocking calendar is available on our Trout Fishing webpage. Clarity is good on most streams. Brook Trout – Good: Numerous insect hatches on sunny afternoons. Use midge, caddis, mayfly or scud patterns for hungry brookies. Brown Trout – Excellent: Rain water flowing into streams is bringing a fresh supply of food for curious brownies. Try spinner or crankbaits near or around structure. Midge hatches remain strong. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbow trout are waiting for anglers. Use small spinnerbaits, hair jigs or hooks tipped with a worm or minnow floating past structure or around large rocks.

Lake Hendricks

Water is stained brown. Water temperature is in the 40s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find fish in deeper water near shore with crankbaits or jig tipped with a brightly colored plastic tail.

Lake Meyer

Boat dock is in. A few anglers have been out. Bluegill – Slow: Water temperatures are still cool. Find a cove out of the wind. Use an ice fishing jig tipped with a small piece of worm. Largemouth Bass – Fair: With cooler temperatures, cast your line out with a slow retrieve. Fish drop-offs with crankbaits or a jig with plastic tail.

North Bear Creek

Bridge replacement work is starting on the Sacquitne Bridge on 360th St. Stream access and parking lot remain open; be courteous to workers. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stream is stocked weekly from April through October.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are slowly falling. Water clarity is fair. Water temperatures is in the 40s. White Sucker – Good: Use a piece of worm on a hook fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are rising slowly with good clarity. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find deeper holes and eddies. Try fishing near the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching 10-inch walleye with a jig tipped with a natural colored twister tail in the edges of eddies.

Volga Lake

Few anglers have been out due to weather. Water temperatures are warming slowly. Docks are in. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and a slow retrieve in drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures.

Spring finally made it to NE Iowa with a chance of showers through the weekend and temperatures ranging from 40’s to 60’s. Breezy with winds from the east. Most river and stream water levels rose between 1/2 to a foot with recent rain. Most are relatively clear. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Alice Wyth Lake

Reports of anglers catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Find structure if possible casting and retrieving small crappie jigs.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

No reports on the Cedar River with recent river levels. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve small crappie jigs in tailwater areas below dams. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Manchester District Streams

Manchester District trout streams are in excellent condition. Next week’s weather forecast should produce intense hatches for top water fly fishing action. Brown Trout – Good: Use small jigs or spinnerbaits. Try fly fishing top water with the upcoming warm weather. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs or spinnerbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

A few reports of smallmouth bass being caught on the Maquoketa River. Water levels are higher than normal. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

No reports on the Shell Rock River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

No reports on the Wapsipinicon River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

The interior rivers and streams are up and holding steady. Fishing has been hit-and-miss on most species. Area lakes are producing some crappie. Next week’s forecast should improve water temperatures; staging crappie for the upcoming spawn. Manchester District area trout streams are in excellent condition. Contact your local area bait shops for the most recent hot spots. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level at Lansing fell to 10.4 feet and is expected to rise slightly this week. Water is stained; some debris is coming downriver. Water temperature is 50 degrees. Army road is closed due to high water. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up when a warm-up in temperatures this week. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Northern Pike – Fair: The bite has improved post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Slow: Use hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Walleye – Slow: Try hair jigs or drifting a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville fell to 620.3 and is expected to rise slightly this week. Water clarity has improved; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are out at the dam. Water temperature is 52 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up when a warm-up in temperatures this week. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Northern Pike – Fair: The bite has improved post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Slow: Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Walleye – Slow: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level fell to 11.4 feet and is expected to rise slightly this week. Water is stained; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are all open at the dam. Water temperature is 48 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up when a warm-up in temperatures this week. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Northern Pike – Slow: The bite has improved post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Slow: Some smaller sauger are being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Walleye – Slow: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or use a piece of crawler.

Upper Mississippi River levels remain high with a slight rise predicted this week. Some debris is coming downriver, making fishing difficult. Water clarity is improved. Water temperature is in the upper 50s. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 11.5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 13.4 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. Water levels are rising slightly. Water temperature is around 50 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are being taken in marina areas around docks. Bluegill – Fair: Check various harbors in Dubuque for bluegills; use a worm and bobber in 3 feet or less of water. Northern Pike – Fair: Some pike are being taken on large spinner rigs. Pike fishing has been variable this spring. Sauger – Slow: Walleye and sauger angling has started out slow in Pool 12; most anglers are using jig and minnow rigs. With warmer weather, it is hoped they start to move in on the wing dams. Yellow Perch – Good: Spring can be a good season to hit tailwater yellow perch. Minnow heads and worms are the preferred bait. Keep the worm short and straight on your hooks.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is rising at near 12.4 feet. The water temperature is around 50 degrees. Boat ramps are open; some debris is floating due to higher water. The Bellevue DNR ramp is experiencing some minor flooding. The Lock and Dam gates are open. Bluegill – Fair: Try a simple bobber and worm in the Sabula area where the wind is blowing toward shorelines. That is your warmest water. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike should start biting on sunny days; use gaudy white spinners. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Good: The kids trout pond just north of the DNR station is stocked with rainbow trout. You can only keep two trout per child. This area will be full of aquatic vegetation in the late spring and summer, so now is the time to fish with your kids. Sauger – Slow: The bite has been somewhat slow, but some nice fish were reported. Yellow Perch – Good: Ice-out catches of yellow perch can often be found in the tailwaters. The bite has been good at times; most anglers are using worms for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising at 12.0 feet, 14.6 feet at Camanche, and 8.7 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 50 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are being taken in marina areas around docks. A few reported around the fallen trees at Rock Creek. Bluegill – Fair: Small bluegills are being reported at Rock Creek when weather conditions have been tolerable. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike are spawning; no report on any angling for them. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Sauger – Slow: Boat ramps are all open, but angling has been slow. Yellow Perch – No Report: Lots of small perch are in the system; the future for yellow perch fishing looks bright in Pool 14. The tailwaters can be a great early spot for perch when the ice recedes.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 14.1 feet at Rock Island; this is action flood stage. The water temperature is near 50 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – No Report: Not a lot of backwater bluegill habitat exists on Pool 15 outside of marina areas.

Cold windy conditions persist on the Mississippi River; some fishing is progressing. Fishing pressure has been heavy when the weather is nice. Water levels are rising slightly. Water temperatures are near the 50s throughout the district. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 12.40 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing has been slow. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass in Sylvan Slough. Use jigs and twister tails. Some white bass are also being caught in Sunset Marina. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Look for fish around brush piles in Sunset Marina or the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 11.68 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising slightly. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Fishing has been slow with the recent weather and higher water conditions. The ramps at Big Timber is closed due to high water. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Some walleye can also be caught fishing along GPC. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 13.42 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Fishing has been slow. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the dam has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles at Huron Island and Belle Pocket.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 9.45 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is rising. Flood stage is 10 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Some boat ramps may be under water. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try fishing with jigs and minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber.

River stages have been rising the past few days. Rain in the forecast could change river level predictions. Main channel water clarity is poor. Water temperature is 51-52 degrees. Fishing has been slow with the recent weather and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is 57-58 degrees. Warm weather forecast for next week should get the crappies started. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for them to be staging at about 6 feet around the trees waiting to spawn Largemouth Bass – Fair: Getting a little more aggressive with the warming waters. Stick to the northside where the sun is heating up the water a little faster.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 55degrees. Water clarity is 5 feet and is improving after last weekend’s rains. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies 8 to 12 feet deep waiting for the water to warm to spawning temperatures. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills are in 4-6 feet of water. Try the upper end of the lake where the water is a little warmer along the gravel shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the slopes of the mounds at the upper end of the lake and along the old creek channels at the lower end.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 56 degrees; black crappie spawning temperatures is the low to mid 60s. Water clarity is about 5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around the habitat in 6 to 8 feet of water staging for the spawn. Slip bobber and minnows work best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish in the bays where water is coming in from the overflow tubes of the ponds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are holding right along the edges of the deep water.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-50s. Next week’s forecasted warm weather should get the crappies going. Black Crappie – Fair: Work the rock piles and brush on the north side out of the wind to find staging crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few bluegills in 6-8 feet of water along the edges of the flooded brush on the northside. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Picking up a few early season bass working soft plastics very slowly along the rocks on the north shore.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Shovelnose Sturgeon – Slow: Try a crawler on the bottom.

Central Park Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Fishing is slow; most catches have been in deeper water.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 683 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the upper end of the lake with cut bait.

Diamond Lake

All facilities are open, including the fish cleaning station. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs around brush and jetties. Most fish are around 8 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Fish are nice-sized. Bluegill – Slow: Fish are nice-sized. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Most fish are 12-14 inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for fish in 8-12 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing on the bottom around structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for the warmest water.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the low 50s.The fish cleaning station is up and running. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies around brush or stumps in 10-15 feet of water. Fish are starting to move shallower east of the causeway. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing over rock piles or stumps in 10-20 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try fishing shallow rock or wood on warm days and deeper water and structure on cooler days. Spotted bass – Fair: Try fishing deeper stumps or mid-depth structure on warmer days. Walleye – Slow: Some fish are on shallow rocky areas spawning, while others are pre/post spawn on nearby structure and drop-offs. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Find fish deep some days and shallower others; follow the wind and shad.

Liberty Centre Pond

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. All facilities are open and operational. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie in brush piles. Most fish are 10- to 12-inches. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing rocky banks and points ideally with wind blowing in.

Prairie Park Fishery

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Slow.

Sand Lake

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Fish were stocked here on April 14.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – No Report: Try small jigs along the shoreline as the water warms.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – No Report: Use small jigs along the shoreline as water temperatures rise. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs around the shoreline.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – No Report: Use small jigs and minnows around the flooded trees as the water warms.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – No Report: Try rubber worms or other plastics fished around the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park South Pond (Trout Pond)

Use small tube and twister jigs, casting spoons or live minnows fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.69 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Docks have been installed at Island View, South Fork, and Bridgeview. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are staging in deeper water areas to prepare for the spawn. Warmer temperatures should bring the fish in shallower. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs or shad sides.

Red Haw Lake

Red Haw State Park is closed due to the damage from the tornado on March 5th.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 15. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast swimbaits, crankbaits or spoons.

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 15. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: The bite will pick up fast as warmer weather arrives. Catch crappies near shoreline rock and treefalls with minnows under a float or cast panfish tube jigs, twister tails and swim baits. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye in the evenings from shore just before and after sunset; cast jigs with twister tails, swimbaits or live bait. Boat anglers can catch walleye jigging or trolling live bait rigs over humps, near points, and near creek channel drop-offs along flats. A good starting area is out from the marina around to the beach.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Use twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs. White Bass – Good: Cast twister tails, swim baits, spoons and in-line spinners below the dams in Des Moines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Try twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs below the dams in Des Moines and below Red Rock.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 8. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 8. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake is a good destination for spring catfish; chance to catch a trophy-sized channel catfish. Black Crappie – No Report: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Concentrate your effort around the jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.

Lake Anita

The crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has been good on sunny days in the pontoon arm of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are being caught mainly by crappie fisherman in the pontoon arm of the lake. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Lake Anita has a good bass population and is a good destination for spring fishing.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: Boat anglers are catching 8-inch bluegills out of the cedar tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers report catching 10- to 12-inch crappie around the jetties. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Viking lake is 3.5 feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Try fishing in the upper end of the lake around the campground. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Anglers report catching 8- to 8.5-inch bluegill in the campground arm. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers fishing with shad sides in the upper end of the lake are catching all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with live bait fished in 8-15 feet of water to catch crappie up to 11-inches.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along the dam or rockpiles to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature is in the mid-50s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.