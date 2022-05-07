Harrison Corporation Acquires Billion Ford

Billion Auto Group and Harrison Corporation today announced that Harrison Corporation has acquired Billion Ford, a local Ford dealership located in Clear Lake, Iowa. The dealership will immediately be rebranded as Harrison Ford of Clear Lake. Harrison Corporation also owns Harrison Ford of Mankato, Minnesota, and formally owned Harrison Truck Centers.

“Our vision for our dealership family has always been centered on creating an impact on the lives of our employees, and customers through best-in-class customer service and partnerships.” said Brian Harrison, Partner and CEO of Harrison Corporation, “Chad, Dustin and I look forward to continue doing the same thing in our hometown of Clear Lake.”

“We look forward to continue building this dealership and being an even bigger part of the Clear Lake community moving forward.” said Dustin Petersen, Partner and CFO of Harrison Corporation, “We want to be a good neighbor and make a difference any way we can!”

Harrison Corporation has more than 20 years of experience in the automobile industry. They provide customer service, hiring and training of employees, and dedicating themselves to building lasting partnerships with their customers and communities. Harrison Corporation currently owns Ford dealerships located in Mankato, Minnesota, and Clear Lake, Iowa.