Forest City sweeps the Top of Iowa West Track and Field Championships

NOTE – Looking for boys results and interviews? Keep scrolling.

Thursday night, the Top of Iowa Conference held its annual co-ed championships. Osage hosted the east schools, while Forest City hosted the west.

Forest City was the heavy favorite in the boys’ team race, while the Indians held an edge over Bishop Garrigan in the girls’ race coming in – and the Indians performed in front of their home crowd.

JASON SOPKO, Forest City head coach, full interview:

Sopko (left) was named TIC coach of the year.

Lili Nelson (right) from Forest City was named TIC athlete of the year.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Forest City 164

Bishop Garrigan 116

North Union 76

Lake Mills 52

West Hancock 45

GHV 43

North Iowa 43

Eagle Grove 33

Belmond-Klemme 17

Forest City freshman Bethany Warren has been an instant star in her first year. Warren broke the conference meet record in one of the most grueling events – 400m Hurdles in a time of 108.55.

BETHANY WARREN, Forest City full interview:

Senior Shae Dillavou came in third-best in the high jump with a season-best of 5’1″. She cleared that on her first attempt to win the conference title.

SHAE DILLAVOU, Forest City full interview:

Dillavou also won conference titles in the 200m run, 4×200, and 4×100.

The Forest City boys came into the night with the expectation of winning the conference title – by a lot – and they did just that. Forest City won by 69 points and really didn’t have to worry all night long.

BRIAN HOVENGA, Forest City head coach, full interview:

Hovenga was also named the TIC boys coach of the year, while Belmond-Klemme’s Tate Sander was named the male athlete of the year by the conference coaches.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Forest City 169

West Hancock 100

Lake Mills 80

Belmond-Klemme 66

Bishop Garrigan 51

Eagle Grove 47

North Union 39

North Iowa 25

GHV 12

The Indians nearly had a new school record for the second time this year, but sophomore Dakota Carlson came up just short of it. Carlson eased to the conference title in the high jump event with his new career-high of 6’5″ – the same height that’s stumped him throughout the year.

DAKOTA CARLSON, Forest City full interview:

A bright spot for Lake Mills was senior Wyatt Helming. The big man – who will play basketball at Northwestern College next year – came in hoping to win the discus; he did that. But he also muscled his way to the shot put title as well. His throw of 43-9.50 was his personal best and enough to beat the competition.

WYATT HELMING, Lake Mills full interview:

The West Hancock shuttle hurdle team finished fifth at last year’s state meet. They just nearly missed going to the Drake Relays, which Mitchell Smith said was disappointing, but they are focused on state. They won the conference championship in 102.83.

MITCHELL SMITH, West Hancock full interview:

The full meets results can be found here.