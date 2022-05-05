Hancock County Health Adds Heart and Vascular Center

Hancock County Health System has announced the expansion of its Heart & Vascular Center. The Center will be relocated in its own dedicated space within the hospital and across from the hospital’s main entrance.

“This larger footprint will give us the opportunity to enhance patient care. The new area will include four exam rooms so we are able to see patients on a more timely basis,” said Ami Frohling, ARNP, Medical Director of the Heart and Vascular Center.

Also joining the Heart & Vascular Center in the new space is Respiratory Services. These two departments work closely together on a day-to-day basis and the move will enhance access and ease of registration to both.

Accord Architecture designed the space and Henkel Construction was awarded the bid as contractor by the HCHS Board of Directors. A HRSA Grant will fund a significant portion of the project.

The space that the new Heart & Vascular Center will occupy formerly housed Patient Financial Services (PFS). PFS will now move to the second floor of the hospital. Here is what patients need to know:

Your invoice payments can still be dropped off in a Security Drop Off Box by the Main Entrance Registration Desk;

While the PFS staff wants to meet with you in person. To respect your time, please call for an appointment at 641-843-5134. When arriving, check in at the Main Entrance Registration Desk; and

HCHS Gift Shop purchases using check or cash can be made at the front Registration Desk.

“We are very excited to be expanding our Heart & Vascular Center along with Respiratory Services to meet the needs of all our patients,” said Laura Zwiefel, HCHS’s CEO/CNO.

In addition to the relocation and expansion of the Heart & Vascular Center, HCHS is constructing two Respiratory Clinics – one to be added to the Britt Medical Clinic and the other to the Garner Medical Clinic. HCHS announced this construction project to the public in March.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed how outpatient care is delivered in health care practices, including primary care. For the safety of our patients and staff we have learned that we need to have a physical design that fits care delivery during times of a disease outbreak but versatile enough to be used for general care,” Zwiefel said.