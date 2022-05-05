Obits
Dwight L. Tyrrell
Dwight L. Tyrrell, 95, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Memorial services for Dwight Tyrrell will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor David Boogerd officiating.
Private burial will be held at the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home.
