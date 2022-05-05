Obits

Dwight L. Tyrrell

Photo of Rita Scherb Rita Scherb8 seconds agoLast Updated: May 5, 2022

Dwight L. Tyrrell, 95, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Memorial services for Dwight Tyrrell will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor David Boogerd officiating.

Private burial will be held at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home.

 

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248

 

 

Photo of Rita Scherb Rita Scherb8 seconds agoLast Updated: May 5, 2022
Photo of Rita Scherb

Rita Scherb

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button