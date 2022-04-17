Tax Day is Monday

Advertisement

Monday is the deadline to file your 2021 federal tax returns to avoid penalties and interest. I-R-S spokesman, Christopher Miller, says electronic filing remains the best option.

Miller says e-filing returns are more accurate.

Miller has a couple of last-minute tips.

He says a majority of people now file electronically.

April 15th is normally the federal tax filing deadline, but the deadline was moved back to Monday the 18th due to a holiday in the District of Columbia.