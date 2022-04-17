State Unemployment Falls

Advertisement

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) says the labor force increased in March and the unemployment rate went down.

The unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent in March to three-point-three percent. IWD says the labor force increased by that same amount in March compared to February. The number of Iowans with a job was up by 10,000 which is more than 39,000 more than one year ago. IWD says despite those positive numbers a different seasonally adjusted survey sent to employers shows 1,500 jobs lost in March. The agency says this decline marked the first drop since August 2021 and was due to cutbacks in private service industries