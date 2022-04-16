Governor Reynolds Signs Planting Proclamation

Advertisement

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and hours of service requirements for the transportation of crop inputs for planting season.

“Unprecedented economic and foreign policy challenges have disrupted the food supply chain and worsened the inflation we are seeing across the country,” said Gov. Reynolds. “But Iowa farmers stand ready to answer the call, as they have always done. This Proclamation is intended to help our farmers meet this global challenge by providing regulatory relief for the transportation of crop inputs necessary for a timely and successful planting season.”