Area Counties Declared Disaster Areas

The Governor has issued disaster proclamations for seven counties. The proclamations come after Tuesday night’s storms which had high winds, hail and spawned several tornadoes.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Winneshiek, and Worth counties. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents. While there was a lot of damage, there have so far been no reports of injuries in the storms.