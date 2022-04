Advertisement

Richard E. Hotchkiss, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Family and friends are invited to the United Church of Rowan for lunch and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for the charity of their discretion.

