Youth Straw Poll Open to Area Schools

Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Iowa Governor in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Youth Straw Poll. On Tuesday, April 12, Secretary Pate will poll students on their preferred choices. More than 160 schools have registered to participate so far.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to any K-12 school in the state, as well as civic organizations and youth groups. Among the schools participating are the Forest City Middle School, Clear Lake Middle School, Northwood-Kensett Jr./Sr. High School, and the Garner Hayfield Ventura Middle School. Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos are available on the Elections 101 website and on Secretary Pate’s YouTube page.

Students, teachers, and organizations can register for the Iowa Youth Straw Poll by clicking here. A pin map of schools that have signed up to participate, as well as links to sample ballots and more information about the Youth Straw Poll is available at this link. The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Secretary Pate for use in Iowa schools.

Every congressional and gubernatorial candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2022 primary or general election ballots is included in the Straw Poll.