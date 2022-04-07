Advertisement

Neil F. Goodnature, 70, of Garner died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr as celebrant. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Geneva, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.