Feenstra Votes to Suspend Both Energy Imports and Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus

Advertisement

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation to suspend energy imports and suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

“Russia and Belarus must be held accountable for the atrocities they are committing in Ukraine,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I was proud to support these measures that will continue to cripple the Russian and Belarusian economies and isolate them from the rest of the world.”

In February, Feenstra called Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “unprovoked and unwarranted” saying that his “aggression must be met with crippling economic sanctions.”