Emily M. Colby, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Interment will follow at Salem Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221