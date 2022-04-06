SpongeBob Comes to the Boman

Advertisement

The Waldorf University Theater Department presents SpongeBob the Musical. The performances are this week at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Director Maria Britton-Johnson says that children of a certain age may already be familiar with the story line.

The cast is comprised of 20 thespians who were excited about the production because it was something that they grew up with.

SpongeBob the Musical will be performed Wednesday through Saturday afternoon at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest city. Showtimes are 7:30pm each night. Tickets are $10 for community members, $5 for those 12 and under, and $2 for Waldorf University students.