April is Call Before You Dig Month

April is a month where area residents begin to plan and dig gardens, repair yards, or prepare for summer. In many cases, digging is required which means that everyone considering projects like that should call to have their properties marked according to Black Hills Energy spokesman Brad Henningson.

Residents who are looking at possible digging projects will notice that there are different colors used for different utilities.

By marking the spot where you intend to dig, it gives everyone a reference point for the project. Small flags may be used that coordinate with the various utilities marked on the property.

Since spring weather does play a major role in the season, if rain washes away the markings, you can call again to have the area remarked for free.

The number to call for free marking of buried utilities is 811.