Iowa State assistant, Robinson, will leave for Cleveland State

Advertisement

Cleveland State has hired longtime Iowa State assistant Daniyal Robinson as its next men’s basketball coach. It’s the fourth coach in seven years for Cleveland State. Robinson spent seven seasons over two stints with the Cyclones. He will be introduced today.

He replaces Dennis Gates, who turned Cleveland State around in three seasons before leaving to take over Missouri’s floundering program. Robinson worked under Greg McDermott, Steve Prohm and T.J. Otzelberger at Iowa State. Robinson was credited with helping the Cyclones land several top recruits and was regarded as one of the top assistants in the Big 12.