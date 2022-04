Advertisement

Lynnda Purcell, 62, of Clarion passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames with her husband by her side.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

