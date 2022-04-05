Iowa Concern Answers Questions on Avian Influenza

Advertisement

When avian influenza infects a poultry operation, the impact can be far-reaching. Producers, workers, families and communities can face immediate and long-term consequences. The stress can be hard to handle. For help, Iowans can call Iowa Concern, 24/7, says Tammy Jacobs, coordinator for the long-time service from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“By calling Iowa Concern at 800-447-1985, you can talk to a person who cares, learn about your legal rights, discuss financial concerns and find other assistance – including resources regarding avian influenza,” Jacobs said.

With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. Iowa Concern provides access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics.

Language interpretation services are available. Or visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Iowans can also email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.

“All personal information given to Iowa Concern, whether on the hotline or through e-mail or live chat, is kept confidential,” Jacobs said.

She also suggests visiting Human Sciences Extension and Outreach’s Finding Answers Now website for additional information and resources on dealing with stress.