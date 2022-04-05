March Was a Wet Month, Just Not for Northern Iowa

March proved to be a mixed bag when it came to temperatures and precipitation. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says things were slightly wetter than normal.

The area received 1.03 inches of precipitation, which is .91 below the average for March.

He says there wasn’t anything too out of the ordinary in the temperatures for March.

The area was 2.4 degrees warmer than normal for highs and 1.9 degrees warmer for lows.

Glisan says the most notable weather occurrence in March was the deadly tornadoes.

Glisan says the outlook for this month could give us some April showers

He says the signals for the temperature are not showing any trend toward warmer or cooler conditions at this point for April.