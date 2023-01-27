Feenstra Votes to Increase American Energy Production, Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Strategic Production Response Act to mandate that the Biden Administration organize and deploy a concrete plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) following a non-emergency drawdown of oil reserves.

This legislation would also require the Secretary of Energy to develop a plan to increase the percentage of federal lands and waters leased for energy production in consultation with the Secretaries of Agriculture, Interior, and Defense.

“Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve is exclusively reserved for national emergencies, not liberal policy blunders. Regrettably, President Biden has drained our oil reserves to their lowest levels since 1984 to compensate for his war on American energy with no strategic plan to expand domestic energy production or refill our reserves,” said Rep. Feenstra. “As a strong voice for Iowa’s biofuel producers and American energy independence, I am proud to support the Strategic Production Response Act to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their failed energy agenda.”

Earlier this month, Feenstra voted for the Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act, which prohibits the sale and export of crude oil from the SPR to China.

Over the last two years, the Biden Administration has sold an unprecedented 250 million barrels of oil – which accounts for 40% of our national stockpile – to the likes of China and other foreign nations.