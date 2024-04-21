Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 2.9 Percent in March

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 2.9% in March from a revised February rate of 3.0%. The state’s labor force participation rate fell to 67% from 67.2% in February despite solid job growth. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in March.

“March employment figures indicate steady progress across Iowa’s economy,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Construction expanded for the fifth straight month while Iowa employers added more than 4,000 jobs in March. This month’s increase followed a historically large increase last month of over 11,000 added jobs and was fueled by private service industries ramping up payrolls. With more than 60,000 jobs currently posted on IowaWORKS.gov, it is clear that employers continue to look for Iowa workers.”

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 48,700 in March from 50,200 in February.

The total number of working Iowans fell to 1,648,200 in March. This figure is 2,500 lower than February and 17,400 lower than one year ago.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa establishments added 4,400 jobs in March, lifting total nonfarm employment to 1,612,500 jobs. This month’s increase followed a historically large increase last month and was fueled by private service industries ramping up payrolls. Private service industries gained 3,100 jobs in March, while goods-producing firms added 700 jobs. Government, a sector that includes workers at hospitals and schools as well as federal, state, and local government agencies, increased slightly in February (+600) and is up 5,200 jobs compared to last year.

Professional and business services gained the most jobs in March (+2,200). Administrative support and waste management businesses were responsible for most of the jobs added (+1,400). Hiring was most evident in employment and landscaping services. Professional scientific, and technical services also added staff in March (+600). Much of this gain could be attributed to consulting and other technical services. Trade, transportation, and utilities increased by 1,800 jobs. Wholesale trade added 1,200 jobs following little change in February. This increase helped offset a slight drop in retail trade (-400). Construction added 900 jobs. This gain is the fifth-consecutive for the sector, which now has risen by 6,100 jobs since October. The only other major increase was rooted in arts, entertainment, and recreation, which added 800 jobs. Alternatively, health care and social assistance shed 600 jobs to lead all sectors. This loss was the first since September for this industry. Other services also shed jobs in March (-500). Most of this device was related to religious, grantmaking, and similar professional organizations.

Over the past 12 months, education and health care industries have added the most jobs (+6,400). Health care and social assistance have been responsible for most of the jobs gained (+5,300). Leisure and hospitality are markedly up over the past 12 months (+5,400). Accommodations and food services fueled all the growth. Trade, transportation, and utilities conversely has shed the most jobs (-3,100). These losses were the result of cutbacks in retail and transportation and warehousing.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from March February March February March 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Civilian labor force 1,696,900 1,700,900 1,713,500 -4,000 -16,600 Unemployment 48,700 50,200 47,900 -1,500 800 Unemployment rate 2.9% 3.0% 2.8% -0.1 0.1 Employment 1,648,200 1,650,700 1,665,600 -2,500 -17,400 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.0% 67.2% 68.0% -0.2 -1.0 U.S. unemployment rate 3.8% 3.9% 3.5% -0.1 0.3 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,612,500 1,608,100 1,586,800 4,400 25,700 Mining 2,200 2,200 2,300 0 -100 Construction 88,100 87,200 83,100 900 5,000 Manufacturing 228,600 228,800 226,200 -200 2,400 Trade, transportation and utilities 309,200 307,400 312,300 1,800 -3,100 Information 18,200 18,200 18,800 0 -600 Financial activities 108,500 108,900 108,000 -400 500 Professional and business services 150,700 148,500 146,200 2,200 4,500 Education and health services 238,800 239,300 232,400 -500 6,400 Leisure and hospitality 145,000 144,500 139,600 500 5,400 Other services 56,100 56,600 56,000 -500 100 Government 267,100 266,500 261,900 600 5,200 (Above data subject to revision)

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from March February March February March 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Initial claims 8,726 7,948 7,744 9.8% 12.7% Continued claims Benefit recipients 21,295 25,110 24,771 -15.2% -14.0% Weeks paid 62,946 87,760 89,885 -28.3% -30.0% Amount paid $32,901,693 $46,568,363 $44,456,467 -29.3% -26.0%