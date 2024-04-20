Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Slow

Midwest Walleye Challenge participants from across the southern Midwest have submitted their first two weeks of walleye and sauger catches.

The following individuals are first round prize winners.

Jake Masterson, a Shimano Stradic reel, courtesy of the American Sportfishing Association, for catching the first fish of the competition

Jacob Tank, for the longest fish, a 25-inch walleye

Geoff Taylor, for the most water bodies fished, with three

Stacy Thorson, a random draw cash prize for a submitted catch

Prizes for the longest fish, most water bodies fished, random draws from submitted fish, and hard luck prizes for logging a fishing trip without a catch will be awarded every two weeks until June 30.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is in the low 60s. Water levels are 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Try in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Fish are up to 10-12 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Shore fishing action has picked up from last week. Throw twisters from shore or use live bait under a bobber.

Browns Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few fish. Use cut bait or dip baits fished on or near the bottom near shore or from the jetty. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are close to shore this time of year. Try twisters and live bait from the docks, jetty or along shore.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappie are being picked up along shore and near submerged structure. Crappie action will pick up as water temperatures continue to climb. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Walleye will start to feed more heavily as they recover from spring spawning activity; use twisters or live bait. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are 2-3 feet low. No courtesy docks are installed at the south boat ramps due to low water levels. A courtesy dock is in at the west boat ramp at Featherstone County Park.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is about 12 inches. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up a few perch in the marina. More fish should move in as water temperatures continue to warm. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are being picked up along the east shore near the inlet and a few in the marina. The bite in the marina should improve as water temperatures continue to warm. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers have picked up some perch in the marina.

Water temperatures are around 60 degrees in many area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Water level is 9.1 inches below crest. Courtesy docks are in at the City and Ritz boat ramps. A temporary courtesy dock is in at McIntosh until new docks are installed. DNR staff will start netting walleyes soon. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or a crawler from the wind-swept shore. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having some success wader fishing the East shore and around the Island. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig in the rushes.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Yellow Perch – Slow.

Winnebago River

Water level is 6.97 feet. Northern Pike – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow along current breaks.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The lake level is a couple inches above crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The lake is 7 inches below crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are finding quality-size fish. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake level is a couple inches above crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures have started to slowly rise and are in the low to mid-50s. Most area lakes are at or above crest. Most courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 4th. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Few anglers out this week. Water levels are up about 6 inches with recent rain. Water clarity remains good. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try dead chub fished on or near the river bed. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Smallies are taking a variety of tackle. Walleye – No Report: Try jigs tipped with live baits like a minnow. Find eddies or drop-offs for best luck.

Decorah District Streams

With turkey season in full swing, avoid wearing red, white, or blue. Streams maintain nice holdover numbers for the casual angler. Check the on-line trout stream stocking calendar to find out which streams will be stocked each week. Brook Trout – Fair: Brook trout are taking a variety of flies imitating gnats, midges, caddis or an occasional mayfly. Use care not to alarm the trout when you approach the stream in gin clear water. Brown Trout – Good: Best time to fish spooky browns is when water is off-color. Use lures that mimic small minnows or midges. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use a small piece of worm on a hook and fish through a deeper hole.

Lake Hendricks

Fish activity is improving as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: Try angling higher in the water column late afternoon and fishing along the rocky shoreline where water warms quicker. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing along drop-offs or around structure. Crankbaits work well.

Lake Meyer

Fish activity is improving as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in shallower water. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass along drop-offs or near woody structure near shore.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water clarity is fair with levels up about a foot. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallmouth bass in current breaks or rock ledges. A variety of tackle is working. White Sucker – Good: The sucker bite has started. Use a worm fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are up about 4 inches and rising with good water clarity. Brown Trout – Fair: Use a spinner or crankbait for brownies around current breaks or deeper holes. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow. Find fish in slack water below the dams. White Sucker – Good: The sucker bite is turning on. Use a worm on the stream bottom.

Volga Lake

Fish activity is improving with warmer water temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie around structure. Use a flashy lure to attract attention. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are around structure near shore. Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or spinnerbaits in the drop-offs, downed trees or rocky areas.

Cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s to lows in the low 30s and breezy. Turkey season is in full swing until May 12. For additional information, please contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching a few walleye and northern pike. Northern Pike – Fair: Most catches are from anglers targeting walleye. Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Heritage Pond

Rainbow trout will be stocked this Saturday, April 20th. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve flashy lures or jigs with tinsel. Also try fishing a piece of worm or waxworm under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Delhi

Reports of anglers catching black crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of walleye and black crappie being caught; try fishing below the Lake Delhi Dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

North Prairie Lake

Rainbow trout will be stocked this Saturday, April 20th. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve flashy lures or jigs with tinsel. Also try fishing a piece of worm or waxworm under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Wapsi River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleyes. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow..

Angling has been fair to poor on interior rivers with up and down weather patterns. Most rivers have risen to some degree with the recent rainfall. No reports on the surrounding area lakes. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Catchable trout stockings are fully underway. For further information contact your local bait shops for most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.5 feet at Lansing and is expected to rise to over 9 feet. Water temperature is 54 degrees. Docks are in at New Albin Landing. Use caution to avoid backing into the scour hole off the end of the ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The largemouth bite is picking up with summer-like temperatures. Try fishing the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Slow: Use hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Fair: The walleye spawn is coming to an end. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use plastics or live minnows and worms in Shore Slough, Lansing marina or the Village Creek area.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 616.5 feet at Lynxville and is forecast to rise several feet to 618.4 feet. Water temperature is 57 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. Black Crappie – No Report: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The largemouth bite is picking up with summer-like temperatures. Try fishing the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwaters. Sauger – Slow: Nice-sized sauger are being caught on jig and minnow below the dam. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Fair: The walleye spawn is coming to an end. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are well into the spawn; use plastics or live minnows and worms.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 8.1 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to rise to 10.1 feet. Water clarity is diminished. Water temperature is 53 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam will be more difficult with rising water. The dock is in at the Guttenberg ramp. Black Crappie – No Report: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The largemouth bite is picking up with summer-like temperatures. Try fishing the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing along weed beds in the backwaters. Sauger – Slow: Try a jig and minnow; a lot of sorting is happening. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Fair: The walleye spawn is coming to an end. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try plastics or live minnows and worms from shore at the Guttenberg boat ramp.

Upper Mississippi River levels are forecast to rise a couple of feet next week. Water temperature is in the upper 50s. Water quality is poor due to recent rain. Look for current breaks or areas with little current as the river is rising.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is rising at Dubuque at near 7.7 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 10.0 feet at the railroad bridge. Water temperature is around 56 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Bullhead – Good: Worm on the bottom is catching some black bullheads which will bite readily early in the season. Muddy backwater areas are best. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching a few black crappie on wood in deeper backwater lakes. Bite should return after the water warms. Northern Pike – Slow: The pike spawn should be over. Pike will start a post-spawn feeding pattern. Reports of pike biting on minnow imitation lures. Sauger – Slow: It is an off and on Spring for walleyes and sauger. Usually not a lot of big fish being caught, but many small fish bodes well into the future. Yellow Perch – Slow: It should be a good year for yellow perch; this spawning season might be difficult for them. They like to spawn in flooded vegetated areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is rising to near 8.3 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 57 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Find wood structure in deeper backwater areas. Bite should return when the water warms. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are starting to bite well; use worm rigs. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish can be caught, especially in rising and dirty water. Any prepared smelly bait should attract abundant catfish. Move often if you do not get bites. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of pike hitting on minnow imitation lures. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for kids throughout early Spring. Time is limited; the pond will soon be covered with aquatic vegetation and difficult to fish. Walleye – Slow: Walleye usually bite poorly during the spawn and a few weeks after. Yellow Perch – Slow: Reports of yellow perch being caught on worm rigs in the backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is rising to near 7.6 feet at Fulton, 11.2 feet at Camanche and 6.0 feet at LeClair. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 58 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Find wood structure in deeper backwater areas. Bite should return when the water warms. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching some catfish. Seems early, but anglers who target them can have good catches. Try cheese baits or cut shad. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye – Slow: The bite has been tough as usual during the spawning season.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is rising to near 8.9 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 58 degrees.

The weather has not been too conducive to fishing; some action has taken off on the Mississippi River. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 8.77 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 10.4 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers is reported as slow. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the Lock and Dam is being reported as slow. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.25 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 8.9 feet by the middle of next week. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Mostly smaller fish with keeper-sized fish mixed in. Walleye – Slow. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in Big Timber. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 8.85 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 10.2 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers is being reported as slow. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.72 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 11.19 feet at Burlington. Flood stage is 15 feet at Burlington. River stage is 526.07 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528.00 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: Fishing will be difficult with the high and muddy water conditions. Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Fishing will be difficult with the high and muddy water conditions. Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

Mississippi River levels are on the rise with recent heavy rains. Main channel water temperature is 56-59 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger is being reported as slow. Look for crappies to move up shallow in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature was 58 degrees at the beginning of the week.

East Lake Park Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good: Not much fishing pressure this week with the weather. Plenty of trout left to catch. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature was near 60 degrees in some of the bays over the weekend. It sas fallen into the mid-50s. Water clarity remains fairly good. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies have moved in shallow; most remain out in 10-12 feet of water.

Lake Darling

Water temperature was 59 degrees over the weekend; it dropped into the mid-50s the last couple of days. Water is clearing, but still brown from the runoff caused by the rain. Black Crappie – Fair: Earlier this week, some crappies were along the shorelines near deeper water. Most were still out in deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers were catching bluegills along the rocks using small jigs earlier this week. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are moving in to shallow water to feed on the warmer sunny days. They are not moving too far away from the deeper water.

Lake Geode

Water temperature was 59 degrees on Monday. Water clarity was starting to improve, but was hampered by a good amount of rain on Tuesday. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers were picking up some crappies earlier in the week along the rock piles and mounds across from the beach area.

Lake of the Hills

1800 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching bluegills while fishing for trout. Most are a little on the smaller size for keeping. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up some bass (mostly smaller) moving into shallower water to feed during the warmer afternoons; use a slower presentation. Rainbow Trout – Good: Look for trout around the shallow water habitat; use small jigs or worm and bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is in the lower to mid-50s. The docks were put in last week. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up some crappies; they are hanging close to deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find the bays on the north side with the warmest water and you should be able to find bass. Slow presentation is key. Try crankbaits or jigs using stop and go retrieve.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Water level is about 1/2 bank full. Water temperature is in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees.

Wilson Lake

900 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout have settled down to their new home. Look for them around the cedar trees and culvert piles just out from shore. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Lake level is 684 feet. The water has dirtied up with recent rains and winds. The dock is in at Macbride State Park; the Corps docks on the lake are not in yet. Black Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows over deeper brush piles or rock bluffs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trolling cut bait works well on warmer days. White Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows over deeper brush piles or rock bluffs.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 11-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are less than 7-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are less than 15-inches.

Kent Park Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Lake Macbride

All the docks are in; fish cleaning stations are operational. Water temperatures are in the mid-50s.Any sized motor may be used up to 5 mph. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are on trees in 10-20 feet of water; some are starting to investigate shallower flats. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow: There are still shallow fish, especially from dusk to dawn. Try fishing wind-blown structure during the day. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow.

Liberty Centre Pond

2000 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good: Moving baits like spinners, small spoons, and crankbaits work best. Scented baits and redworms are also popular. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is mostly dry due to the renovation project. It will fill as mother nature allows.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The docks are in; pit toilets are available. Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Watch for and observe “road construction” and “road closed” signs in the park. Different areas of the park will be closed through May as roads are worked on. Walleye – Good: Try fishing rock bars during the day and shallower water from dusk to dawn. Most fish have been smaller males. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

Prairie Park Fishery

Rainbow Trout – Fair: 2000 Rainbow Trout were stocked recently. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Sand Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: 2000 Rainbow Trout were stocked recently. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.



Union Grove Lake

Docks are; no fishing report is available.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – No Report: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – No Report: As water warms, use small jigs along brush piles and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – No Report: Try jigs in the standing timber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use plastics or spinnerbaits along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Try plastics in brush piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try small plastics, spoons, or spinners. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.10 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Surface water temperature is 51 degrees. The Dedication Site boat ramp has reopened; use caution as the lake is still below recreation pool. Docks have been installed at Island View and Bridgeview. Very little fishing activity occurring. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – No Report: Some anglers are using jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait on wind-blown shorelines. Walleye – No Report: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. .

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill along brush piles as water temperatures warm. Use small jigs or spinners. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use live minnows or panfish plastics under a float to catch crappies that are beginning to move shallow near any wood habitat in 3 to 10 feet of water. The peak of the spawn is likely a couple weeks away. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes shallow in the evening casting jigs with plastics or live minnows near rocky shorelines and jetties. Cast jigs with live minnows or plastics or troll live bait rigs in 10 to 20 feet of water during the day.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Fair river conditions have been good for spring walleye fishing. Cast jigs with twister tails, swim baits, or live minnows below the dams and in deeper pools with slow water. White Bass – Good: Cast jigs with plastics or minnows and in-line spinners below the dams in Des Moines.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Cast jigs with twister tails, swim baits, or live minnows in deeper pools with slow water.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Cast panfish plastics or fish live minnows under floats from shore near rock jetties.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Water temperatures in farm ponds warm sooner than larger lakes. Ponds are an excellent spring fishing destination. Always get permission to fish private farm ponds. Black Crappie – Good: Target crappie on a wind-blown shoreline on warm days. Bluegill – Fair: A small piece of crawler under a bobber works well. Channel Catfish – Fair: Spring is a good time to target channel catfish. Try shad sides or cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some of Iowa’s best bass fishing is in farm ponds.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – No report: Greenfield has a good population of 10-inch black crappies. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target channel catfish in the upper end of the lake where water temperature is warmest.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappie will move into the upper end of the pontoon arm on warm, sunny days. Cast a small jig under a bobber. Bluegill – Slow: In early spring, boat anglers should target bluegills around deep tree piles and along the roadbed in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching largemouth bass with a slow presentation around deep structure.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find pre-spawn black crappies around underwater reefs and rock piles. Fish will average 11-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Target bluegills around their winter habitat. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers were catching 8- to 9-inch black crappies in the pontoon area this week. Morning bite is best. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Viking Lake has a good largemouth bass population.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at the marina and southeast boat ramp near Lake View Campground.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tails near deep cedar tree brush piles to catch all sizes of crappie.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tails along the cedar tree brush piles to catch all sizes of crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

West Lake (Osceola)

Boat ramps remain closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

