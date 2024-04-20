4-H Beef Clinic is Saturday, April 27th

The Worth County Extension Service is inviting and encouraging all North Iowa Area 4-H and FFA Beef Project members to attend an educational beef clinic. The workshop will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00 P.M. at the Worth County Fairgrounds Show Arena at 1206 3rd Avenue North in Northwood. There will also be an opportunity for 4-H and FFA members to become Youth Quality Care Assurance (YQCA) certified by attending a (YQCA) certification meeting in the Worth County Extension Office beginning at 11:30 A.M.

Beef project participants will be learning about feeding programs, hair care and grooming, show ring training and showmanship presentation. Those wanting more information or who want to get signed up are asked to please call Lacey Waller at the Worth County Extension Office or Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 in Northwood.