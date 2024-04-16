Armed Staff on School Grounds a Closer Possibility

The Iowa House has sent the governor a bill that will let teachers and other school staff volunteer to carry a gun at school if their school board approves. Republican Representative Phil Thompson of Boone says this should be an option for schools making school shooting response plans.

Under the bill, armed school staff must get a professional permit that requires training in active shooter scenarios as well as quarterly testing of how well they shoot a gun. Some Iowa districts had developed plans to have armed staff but could not get insurance. The bill extends liability protection once armed staff acquire professional permits. Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, a Democrat from Ames, says that means families cannot sue if an adult with professional permit accidentally shoots their child.

The Senate approved the same bill last week and one Republican senator indicated 20 school districts hope to implement the policy if the governor approves the bill.