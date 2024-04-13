Celebrate ISU Extension and Outreach Week April 15-20

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week is April 15-20. Iowa’s 100 county extension offices will host “I Spy Cy” activities and educational events throughout the week to thank Iowans for their support of ISU Extension and Outreach throughout the state.

County extension staff and extension council members will be showing their appreciation for the people who participate in local educational programs, as well as the many volunteers, community leaders, organizations, agencies and other partners who support extension work in their communities. For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach activities near you, contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.