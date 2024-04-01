MidAmerican Energy Granted a Rate Increase

The Iowa Utilities Board released its ruling on MidAmerican Energy’s request for a natural gas service rate increase.

The IUB approved a 3.8% increase in natural gas service rates following hearings on the rate request. That is a little more than half of the rate increase MidAmerican had requested. The final rate is also below the 5% temporary rate increase granted to MidAmerican in June of last year, and the company now has to file a plan to refund the excess amount of the interim rate. The IUB says under the new rate, the average residential natural gas customer will see their monthly bill increase of approximately $1.86.