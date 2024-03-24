Sunday Talk: Rowley on a Busy Senate Week

This week in the Senate we’ve been exceptionally busy with debate. Iowa being Iowa we had highs of 70 and lows in the teens but now the spring equinox has officially launched on March 19 with the promise of renewal and warmer weather. I continue to renew my promise of working hard for the constituents of District 5 to make Iowa a better place to live. On Tuesday we recognized National Agriculture Day in the Senate with appreciation for our farmers and the impact they make on improving our world. The fact is: when it comes to food and feeding the world, you can thank a farmer! I had the opportunity to floor manage several bills this week: HF 2263 – This bill amends provisions establishing the insurance commissioner’s regulatory and enforcement powers with respect to insurance producers and pre-need sellers. The bill addressed confidentiality of data and records, licensure sanctions if the producer or entity is the “subject to an order” of a securities administrator or other jurisdiction that denies, suspends, or revokes a registration for financial service functions. The bill advances to the Governor’s desk for signature.

HF 2293 – This bill allows a county or state association to reinsure coverage from “any association or company that is in compliance” with the Iowa Division of Insurance under Iowa Code chapter 521B. This bill provides relief for county and state mutuals by expanding their options for procuring reinsurance in our state. The bill requires reinsurance companies to be in “compliance” with Iowa code, as administered under the authority of the IA Division of Insurance. The bill advances to the governor’s desk for signature.

HF 2191 – This bill provides that “earned time” accrued shall not apply to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for certain violations. It affirms a minimum sentence will stand if it is a violation of 1) forcible felony while possessing a dangerous weapon, 2) a habitual offender, 3) eligibility of prior forcible felon for parole or work release. Mandatory sentences can be shortened for a variety of reasons including educational courses or vocational activities. This bill exempts those credits if the crime committed is a felony as described in the bill. This bill also advances to the governor for signature.

HF 2266 – This bill had to do with points and fees charged on loans by mortgage lenders and non-depository lenders. This also passed and advanced to the governor’s desk.

HF 2403 – This bill relates to who is responsible for the payment of fees in cases where there is a termination of parental rights (TPR). It passed and advances to the governor’s desk for signature. Next week in the Senate we will continue debate. We also turn our attention to the budgeting process. As chair of the Administration and Regulations Appropriations Subcommittee, we will begin updating our budget as this next week’s debate is completed. I want to thank Collin Hoppe, his son Carson, and Shire of Parallel Ag for being my ride in last weekend’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Emmetsburg. It was an amazing day and event as always! I also want to congratulate Emmetsburg Chamber Director Deb Hite on her retirement! Deb is a true professional. Deb moderated the legislative forums Representative John Wills, and I attended so very well. Deb, you will be missed! Cheers to you with best wishes for a long and happy retirement! I also had the pleasure of visiting with several folks this week. Including students from the Algona High School Government class along with board members from the Kossuth County Farm Bureau.