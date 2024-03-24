Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Border and Other Issues

MY LETTERS TO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONCERNING BIOFUELS

Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol and biodiesel. Our thriving biofuels industry powers our economy, supports our farmers, generates economic activity in our rural communities, and supports American energy independence. Unfortunately, despite our repeated calls, the Biden administration has failed to actively engage in the development of new markets for American biofuels exports or hold foreign countries accountable for unfair trade practices and market manipulation.

That’s why my colleague from Illinois, Rep. Darin LaHood, and I sent two letters asking the Biden administration to open new export markets for our farmers and biofuels producers and to help repeal Brazil’s costly tariff on American ethanol. With a $30-billion agricultural trade deficit projected for this fiscal year and farm income forecast to plummet by $40 billion, we must negotiate trade agreements that benefit American agriculture and advocate for our producers in global markets. It is our hope that President Biden and his agency heads will heed our requests and stand up for American farmers and biofuels producers.