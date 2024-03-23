Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Snowy Fishing Weekend

AREA WEATHER

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as 5. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night Snow showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. East southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Snow showers before 1pm, then rain and snow showers. High near 36. Windy, with an east-southeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday Night Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after 4am. Low around 29. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Courtesy docks are in at Ice House Point boat ramp and the state campground boat ramp. Water temperature is around 40 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: The bite has slowed with the cooler temps lately, but some have been picked up from the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Some have been picked up in Town Bay on twisters but has slowed with recent cooler temps. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some perch are being picked up in Town Bay on minnows and crawlers.

Brushy Creek Lake

Courtesy docks are in on the north, east, and south ramps. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Fair.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are 2-3 feet low. No courtesy docks are installed at south boat ramps due to low water. There is a courtesy dock at the west boat ramp at Featherstone County Park.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are around 40 degrees. With water temperatures re-cooling, shore fishing has slowed. Black Crappie – Slow: Some have still been picked up in the marina. Walleye – Fair: A few walleye have been picked up in the marina over the last week. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers have picked up some perch in the marina.

Water temperatures have re-cooled. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Clear Lake

Water temps are in the upper-30s. Water level is 14.3 inches below crest. The courtesy dock is in at the Ritz ramp. A temporary courtesy dock is in at McIntosh until new docks are installed. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow: It’s a good time to target catfish. Try a dead chub or cut bait from the wind-swept shore. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are having some success wader fishing and fishing off the jetties. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig in the rushes.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – No report. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – No report. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.49 feet. Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow along current breaks.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The lake is 3 inches below crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4. Black Crappie – No report. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

Lake access through Templar Lagoon ramp is blocked as the channel has silted in during the last large wind event. The lake is currently 13 inches below crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are finding fish of quality size. Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake is currently 3 inches below crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

All lakes are ice-free, but temperatures are still low and will remain low with forecast. Most courtesy docks are not in place. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 4th. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching a few walleye and northern pike, but it has been extremely slow. Northern Pike – Slow: Most catches are from anglers targeting walleye. Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Fair: Anglers success with casting and retrieving lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

No reports, but walleyes should be on the bite before the spring spawn. Walleye – No Report: Anglers do best when casting and retrieving lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

No reports. Anglers do best when casting and retrieving lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. .

Wapsie River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

No reports on the Wapsipinicon River, but walleyes should be on the bite before the spring spawn. Anglers do best when casting and retrieving lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Angling has been extremely slow on interior rivers with up and down weather patterns. There have been no reports on area lakes. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. For further information contact your local bait shops for most recent information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level at Lansing has fallen to 7.8 feet and is expected to stabilize over the next week. Water temperature is 42 degrees. Docks are in at New Albin Landing. Water remains low. Use caution to not back into the scour hole off the end of the ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Fish brush piles using light tackle and small plastic baits for spring crappie. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers have been catching a few channel cats this week on crawlers. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Fish shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Fish tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams with hair jigs tipped with a minnow. Walleye – Good: Fish tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams with hair jigs tipped with a minnow. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are biting on plastics or live minnows and worms. Fish Shore Slough Lansing marina or Village Creek area.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level has fallen slightly to 612.9 feet at Lynxville and is expected to stabilize over the next week. Water temperature is 45 degrees at the Lock & Dam at Lynxville. Black Crappie – Good: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing shallows along weed beds in backwaters. Sauger – Good: Nice-sized sauger are being caught on jig and minnow below the dam. Walleye – Good: The bite has picked up. Some sorting of slot-fish; nice fish are being caught on live bait in the tailwaters and off tips of wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are well into the spawn and biting on plastics or live minnows and worms.

Upper Mississippi River levels have been falling this week. Cold temperatures have dampened the bite some. Water temperature dropped back to the low 40’s. Live bait and a slower presentation have been key to enticing the early bite.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level has fallen to 4.4 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain stable over the next week. Water temperature dropped to 42 degrees.Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam with mixed results with colder temperatures. The dock is in at the Guttenberg ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwaters. Sauger – Good: Try a jig and minnow; a lot of sorting is happening. Walleye – Good: The bite has picked up. Some sorting of slot-fish; nice fish are being caught on live bait in the tailwaters and off tips of wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Good: Try plastics or live minnows and worms from shore at the Guttenberg boat ramp.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is steady at Dubuque at near 4.6 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 7.3 feet at the railroad bridge. Water temperature has dropped to 43 degrees. Water clarity is good. Northern Pike – Slow: Pike are more difficult to find with the low water; places they normally spawn at are dry. Reports of post spawned fish coming in; spawning season for pike is probably not quite complete. Sauger – Fair: Most anglers are using a jig and minnow or one eye rig. Fishing has been good at times this spring for many anglers with many small fish and an occasional keeper being caught. Yellow Perch – Good: First good reports of yellow perch being taken in the tailwater and backwater lakes. Most anglers are using simple worm rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is steady at near 4.4 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 44 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Find wood structure in deeper backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Some catfish are being caught. Seems early, but anglers who target them can have good catches. Northern Pike – Fair: Most pike have spawned but with the goofy weather some may still be in spawning mode. Paddlefish – Fair: Paddlefish are a bit spread out at times, but anglers seem to be able to catch some. Check page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for snagging regulations. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for kids throughout the winter. If you plan to keep trout, limit yourself to 2 trout per child. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are catching small saugers with an occasional keeper mixed in; use a jig and minnow rig. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of yellow perch being caught on worm rigs in the backwater lakes.The bite is good at times, but schooling perch can move around.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is steady at near 4.5 feet at Fulton, 9.3 feet at Camanche and 4.3 feet at LeClair. Temperature is around 44 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Some catfish are being caught. Seems early, but anglers who target them can have good catches. Try cheese baits or cut shad for bait. Paddlefish – Fair: Paddlefish season is underway. Check page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for snagging regulations. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bass, pike and yellow perch are biting along deeper rock areas. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are catching small saugers with an occasional keeper mixed in; use a jig and minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is steady at near 4.7 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 44 degrees.

Angling has been concentrating in the tailwaters for walleyes and sauger; more species are starting to be reported. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 4.90 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has fallen nearly a foot since last week. Sauger – Slow: Some boats are fishing below Lock and Dam 15 and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the Lock and Dam is being reported as slow.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 3.62 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has fallen a foot since last week. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows in tailwaters. Mostly smaller fish with keeper sized fish mixed in. Walleye – Slow. White Crappie – Fair: Reports of some crappies being caught in Big Timber. Look for crappies around brush piles; use minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 3.79 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has fallen a foot since last week. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers is being reported as hit-or-miss. Paddlefish – No Report: Look for paddlefish below Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Sauger – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 1.75 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has fallen close to a foot. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – Slow: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows; mostly small sauger being caught. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pools 16-19. Tailwater stages have fallen close to a foot since last week. Main channel water temperature is around 43-46 degrees. Tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger is being reported as hit or miss. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature down to 40 degrees. Fishing pressure has dropped due to weather. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are picking up a few crappies from the beach when wind allows them to slow drift using ice fishing jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers continue to pick up a few along the face of the dam using cutbait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target the northside out of the wind using soft plastics or jigs with trailers where the sun is warming the water.

Lake Darling

Water temperature around 40 degrees. Colder weather and wind have kept angler pressure low. Channel Catfish – Slow: Looking around rocks at the weirs in the in-lake silt dams. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A few largemouth caught along the rocks. Fish soft plastics or jigs bounced slowly along the bottom along the rocks. A few crawdads are out and about.

Lake Geode

Water temperatures dropped into the mid 40s. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass fishing has slowed some with return of cooler weather. Fish the upper end of the lake in shallows which warms faster on sunny afternoons.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature dropped a little this week, now around 39-40 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Slow: With forecasted colder, wet weather, expect bass to move off shallow rocky areas to edges of nearby deeper water. Catch them by slowly working jigs along those edges.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Hawthorn Lake

Try cut bait for channel catfish in areas with the wind blowing in.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – No Report: As water warms target brush piles and shoreline with small jigs. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cutbait along windblown shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Try cut bait for channel catfish along the wind-blown shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – No Report: Target brush piles as water warms with small jigs. Channel Catfish – Slow: Target windblown shorelines using cutbait or dead chubs.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Trout will be stocked Saturday, March 23rd at 11 a.m.. You will need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – No Report: Try small plastics spoons or spinners.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 902.83; recreation pool is 904. Surface water temperature is 44° F. The Dedication Site boat ramp has reopened but use caution as the lake is still below recreation pool. Docks have not been installed at this time. Very little fishing activity occurring. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cutbait on the windblown shorelines. Walleye – No Report: All walleye less than 15″ must be immediately released unharmed. .

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – No Report: As water temperature warms look for bluegill along brush piles. Use small jigs or spinners. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait along the shore.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch trout using ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or casting small plastics spoons spinners and blade baits. Trout tend to swim close to shore in depths out to 10ft. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

All docks are in. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes as the water warms in March casting jigs with plastics or live minnows near rocky shorelines and jetties in the evenings. .

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Good river conditions have created an early season opportunity. Catch walleyes below the dams and in the deeper pools with slow water casting jigs with twister tails swim baits or live minnows.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Early ice out combined with good river conditions have created an early season opportunity. Catch walleyes in deeper pools with slow water casting jigs with twister tails swim baits or live minnows.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or cast small plastics, spoons, spinners and blade baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or cast small plastics, spoons, spinners and blade baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or cast small plastics, spoons, spinners and blade baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Water temperatures in farm ponds warm sooner than larger lakes. Ponds are an excellent fishing destination after ice out. Remember to get permission to fish private farm ponds. Black Crappie – Slow: Target crappie on a wind-blown shoreline on warm days. Bluegill – Slow: A small piece of crawler under a bobber works well. Channel Catfish – Slow: Early spring is a good time to target channel catfish. Try shad sides or cut bait for best success this time of year. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some of Iowa’s best bass fishing occurs in farm ponds.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – No report: Greenfield has a good population of 10-inch black crappies. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target channel catfish in the upper end of the lake where water temperature is warmest.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappie will move into the upper end of the pontoon arm on warm, sunny days. Cast a small jig under a bobber for best success. Bluegill – No Report: In early spring, boat anglers should target bluegills around deep tree piles and along the roadbed in the lake. Largemouth Bass – No report: Anglers report catching largemouth bass with a slow presentation around deep structure.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – No report: Black crappies will move close to the shore on warm sunny days. Bluegill – Slow: Target bluegills around their winter habitat. Largemouth Bass – No Report:

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappie will move shallow in the campground area of the lake this time of year. Bluegill – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow: Anglers report catching 2-pound channel catfish using shad sides. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Viking Lake has a good largemouth bass population. Some of the best fishing of the year can be early spring.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas for fish of all sizes.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow fished near deep cedar tree brush piles or along the creek channel in the flooded timber.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the creek channel in the flooded timber to catch crappie of all sizes.

West Lake (Osceola)

Boat ramps remain closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperatures in most Mount Ayr district lakes are in the mid-40s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.