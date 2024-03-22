Grassley Welcomes Lake Mills Eighth Graders to Washington

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) yesterday met eighth graders from Lake Mills Community School outside the U.S. Capitol. Grassley answered the students’ questions on important issues before Congress, including our nation’s fiscal health. They also discussed the importance of a strong civics education and Grassley’s experience serving the people of Iowa as a U.S. senator.

“I enjoyed meeting with the Lake Mills eighth grade class and discussing various subjects they’re curious about,” said Grassley. “The Northern Iowa students asked thoughtful questions and showed a real willingness to learn. I know Iowa’s next generation will serve our nation well, and I look forward to seeing all that these students will accomplish.”