Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/19/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval final voucher for bridge replacement project: BRS-CO95(70)—

60-95.

4. Consider for approval utility permit for Heartland Power in Forest Township Sections

22, 27, and 34.

5. Consider for approval FY 2025 Secondary Road Budget and Five Year Construction

Program.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. Consider for approval adding Travis Tjarks to drainage contractor list.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval Pay App #5 for Larson Contracting for the Public Health Building

Addition.

10. Consider for approval County claims.

11. Discuss quote from Midwest Waste LLC.

12. Discuss GO Possible Debt Schedule & Timeline.