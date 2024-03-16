North Iowa Outdoors: Beekeepers May Get Tax Breaks

A bill being considered in the legislature would eliminate the state sales tax on Iowa beehives. Beyond honey production, hives are often sold or rented so the bees can polinate fields or orchards. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids guided the bill through the House.

The bill passed the House unanimously — after Representative Chuck Isenhart of Dubuque rattled off some puns.

According to the state apiarist, there are around half a million beehives in Iowa and about a dozen beekeepers raise bees on a commercial scale, with thousands and thousands of hives. Iowa currently ranks 16th in honey production.