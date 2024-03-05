Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/5/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. 9:30 A.M. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Company to discuss FY 2023 Audit.

5. Discuss fountain.

6. Discuss quote from Midwest Waste LLC.

7. Discussion with possible approve action control access quote.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval County claims.

10.Discuss GO Possible Debt Schedule & Timeline