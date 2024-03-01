Forest City Moves Forward with the Street Reconstruction Project

The 2024 Forest City Street Reconstruction Project went before the Forest City Council and is intended to improve certain areas of the city with better roads. The City Council discussed three resolutions that encompass the entire project.

The first is the preliminary resolution according to Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman.

The resolution was pursuant to Section 384.42 of the Iowa Code and essentially outlined the project.

A second resolution looked at the costs. plat, and schedule according to Huffman.

A third resolution also dealt with the project which the city council had to review and pass in order to move the initiative forward.

On Thursday night, the council and Huffman met with affected residents to discuss the project. Huffman stated that the city would follow up with more information for the residents along the project site.

The work is necessary to repair roads and improve drainage systems.