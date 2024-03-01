New Lake Mills Wastewater Treatment Plant Remains in the Planning Stages

The Lake Mills City Council recently heard from Jay Petersburg of Veenstra and Kimm regarding the progress on the planning stages for the new wastewater treatment plant. The city has contracted with the engineering firm to design the plant and move forward with the construction. According to City Clerk Diane Price, the bid letting for the project is being worked out.

The city is hopeful that funding can be secured to make this federally required project possible. They are finding it through several resources.

The city will continue to try and fulfill its obligation toward the wastewater treatment plant project.