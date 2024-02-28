ISU Extension Real Impact 2023 Report Released

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has released Real Impact 2023 Report. This brief report shares a few examples of ISU Extension and Outreach creating real impact in Iowa, including these:

4-H club youth in Louisa County determined how installing solar panels could help their school district use less coal-generated electricity – and save nearly $1.5 million.

Farmers who participated in Planter University have estimated they can save $5 per acre because they learned how to evaluate planting performance and improve planter efficiency for greater success and increased profits.

Local decision makers from 54 communities have learned how to identify, assess and meet their unique housing needs. Creston constructed eight apartments and improved 10 existing housing units. Keokuk secured $1.2 million in grants. Emmetsburg’s project could create more than $13 million in economic impact.

ISU Extension and Outreach delivers education, facilitates collaboration and sparks action across the state. Extension professionals engage Iowans on farms and on Main Street, at home and in school, from urban neighborhoods to rural communities in every Iowa county. For more information, contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office.