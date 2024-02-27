Ernst Denounces Biden Border Disorder

After Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) blasted President Biden’s refusal to use his authority to secure our nation’s border.

Since 22-year-old Iowan Sarah Root was killed by an illegal immigrant driving drunk eight years ago, Ernst has warned against the fatal consequences of failing to fully prosecute illegal immigrants.

Background:

Ernst has long fought to pass Sarah’s Law to honor the life of Sarah Root, a young Iowan killed by an illegal immigrant.

Sarah’s Law would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal immigrants criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person. It also adds a requirement that upon encountering an illegal immigrant subject to mandatory detention, ICE makes reasonable efforts to identify victims and inform their families of certain information.