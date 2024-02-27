Korth to Perform Tuesday in Forest City

Forest City native and renowned pianist Dr. Jonathan Korth will be performing as a part of the Waldorf Community Artist Series Tuesday night at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City, beginning at 7pm. Dr. Korth thinks its been about a decade since he last performed in his home town.

Dr. Korth says, although he is performing classical music, he doesn’t want to scare people.

He says he’ll be weaving other pieces into the performance.

Dr. Korth talked about the opportunities afforded to him growing up in Forest City.

The concert will take place at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Doors will open at 6:30pm with the performance at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at bomanfineartscenter.org.