FFA Week Begins Saturday

Iowa’s Future Farmers of America members will celebrate the group’s 96th anniversary as FFA week starts this Saturday. The group’s advisor in Webster City, Kurt Veldhuizen, says the national membership is near the one million mark and growing.

Iowa has 19,200 members involved in many activities. Veldhuizen says the membership is no longer strictly from rural areas.

He says that in his own town.

The Iowa FFA Leadership Conference is coming to Ames on April 14-16. You can find out more about FFA at www.iowaffa.com.